Released for funeral, man goes missing

POLICE have arrested a 42-year-old man after he failed to return to custody last month after having been when granted a conditional release to attend a funeral.

On November 25, the man was granted a day release to attend the funeral of a family member on the condition that he return to custody that evening.

When he man failed to appear at the ACT Supreme Court, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Yesterday, officers from Operation Toric tracked him to a house in Pearce, where the man surrendered himself.

This is the second time he had been granted conditional release by the ACT Magistrates Court and failed to return to custody.