Removed trees must be replaced, says government

A NEW Bill introduced to the Assembly aims to ensure any approved removal of a tree is offset by new trees planted to replace the lost canopy cover.

The government says the Urban Forest Bill 2022 aims to protect Canberra’s trees against unsustainable development.

If the laws are passed, they will come into effect on July 1, 2023, replacing the Tree Protection Act 2005.

The new Bill provides tree protection on public and private land. The key changes in the Bill include all trees on public land will now be regulated, regardless of their size.

More trees on private land will be regulated, with all trees that are either more than eight metres tall, have a canopy over eight metres wide, or have a trunk circumference of more than 1.4 metres proposed to be covered by the Bill. This is down from 12 metres tall or with a canopy 12 metres wide in the current Act.

A new Canopy Contribution Framework will ensure when regulated trees are approved for removal, they will need to be replaced through new planting. If new planting is not possible, a financial contribution – determined by a tree valuation formula – will need to be made to fund the planting and maintenance of trees nearby.

For homeowners, their replanting requirements or financial contribution will be a set rate. For property developers, their replanting requirement or financial contribution will depend on the size and location of the tree they are seeking to remove and increase depending on the zoning of the land they are developing, with tree removal in higher density areas requiring more replanting (or higher financial contribution) to compensate for the high community impact of tree removal in these areas.

A tree bond system will be established to protect trees that have the potential to be damaged by nearby development, by placing a financial value on the trees paid as a bond.