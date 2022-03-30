Renovate to sell or enjoy, Kim’s got the inspiration

When it comes to selling a home, KIM PERSSON says that renovation really matters in order to maximise sale profits.

AS the owner of Renovation Matters, Kim Persson says that her love of renovating has seen her take her passion from a hobby to a successful business and with more than 30 renovations under her belt, she’s got the experience and know-how to transform homes to the best effect.

“We can help people renovate to sell or re-tenant as well as renovate to enjoy their home even more,” she says.

In terms of making the most of the sale price, Kim says that it is worth it to strategically renovate to ensure there’s no money left on the table.

“We are coming off a hot market and it is tapering slightly. It’s more important than ever for sellers to make those changes to their home to help make it appeal to more buyers,” says Kim.

Kim says that buyers love open-plan living spaces where the kitchen and living flow into the outdoor living space.

“People often don’t have the time or interest in renovating and would much prefer to move into homes that have already been made beautiful and liveable,” says Kim.

“Bathrooms and kitchens are the most expensive areas in a home to renovate and people love it when they are ‘done’,” she says.

Renovation Matters offers clients a “fix up, profit and pay later” process in which they can cover all upfront renovation costs before settlement.

“We also have strong relationships with financial partners who can find solutions and different options to help clients get the finance they need to renovate,” says Kim.

Kim says she works with specialised tradespeople who she trusts to bring their expertise and skill to clients’ renovation projects and provide advice. Kim says she loves being able to help her clients navigate big changes in their lives and transform their homes.

“We provide a full service for clients. Some people might need to move interstate or have family responsibilities that means they need to hand over their home renovation totally to us.

“We can look after their property all the way until settlement, including prepping and styling the home for sale, with everything taken care of.

“If we are needed to help a client, there’s nothing we can’t do to help make the renovation a stress-free experience.”

Renovation Matters, visit renovationmatters.com.au or call Kim on 0427 696662.