Repeat teen offender rams police car, bites officer

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl is facing charges for allegedly driving a stolen car at police, ramming a police car and biting an officer yesterday (August 16).

About 3pm yesterday, ACT Police responded to reports of a stolen Hyundai iX35 driving on Kingsford Smith Drive.

Police followed the vehicle to Macgregor and attempted to deploy stop sticks near the stationary Hyundai.

The female driver – who was already subjected to a good behaviour order – then allegedly drove at an officer – pinning him against the door of his vehicle before colliding with a large rock in a garden and fleeing the scene.

Soon after, the Hyundai was found in Osburn Drive, Macgregor, where it rammed the back of a police car before coming to a stop.

After a short foot pursuit officers caught the 17-year-old who, during the arrest, allegedly bit one officer on the hand.

The injured officer received medical treatment for minor injuries.

This is the 27th incident of deliberate ramming of a police vehicle since July 2021.

The teen driver has been charged with breaching her good behaviour order, two counts of ride or drive in a motor vehicle without consent, drive at police, dangerous driving, assault a frontline community service provider, fail to stop for police, damage police vehicle, obstruct a Territory official, refuse to undergo a screening test and learner driver unaccompanied.