Report finds serious staffing issues inside Canberra’s prison

A NEW government report has identified significant staffing and culture issues inside the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC).

The report, from the Justice and Community Safety Directorate, found inadequate staffing numbers at the prison are contributing to poor wellbeing.

Staff reported high overtime levels, lack of access to training opportunities, reduced safety on-site and increased detainee tension due to increased lock-ins.

They said a lack of equipment and ill-fitting uniforms compromised their safety, operational effectiveness and dignity.

“A constant topic of feedback received from staff was their collective perception of being undervalued and a consistent lack of respect or concern for their wellbeing,” reads the report.

“Poor culture is evidenced through the level of overtime driven by unscheduled leave and resultant understaffing.”

The report further identified a lack of management and security was leading to aggressive behaviour and damage to property among other incidents.

Corrections Minister Mick Gentleman said he accepts all the recommendations made in the report in principle.

They include increased resource funding, a review of the operational structure of the prison and better training.

Read the full report here.