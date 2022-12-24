News location:

Rifles seized in Conder bust


POLICE have seized rifles and ammunition during a search of a house in Conder on Friday (December 22).

Detectives from the Drug and Organised Crime Team searched the home finding six rifles, including .303 and .223 calibre rifles, four air rifles capable of firing metal ball bearings, a gel blaster imitating a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.

Police say the raid is part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and firearm distribution in the ACT.

