Rifles seized in Conder bust

POLICE have seized rifles and ammunition during a search of a house in Conder on Friday (December 22).
Detectives from the Drug and Organised Crime Team searched the home finding six rifles, including .303 and .223 calibre rifles, four air rifles capable of firing metal ball bearings, a gel blaster imitating a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.
Police say the raid is part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and firearm distribution in the ACT.
.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply