Riotous look at the Bard’s ‘Dark Lady’

HELEN MUSA scans all things arts in and around Canberra in this week’s “Arts in the City” column.

EMILIA Bassano could have been the “Dark Lady” of Shakespeare’s sonnets, but the story of her own literary achievements has been erased from history. Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s new play, “Emilia”, described as riotous and witty, will be at The Playhouse, performed by a cast of 13, December 1-4.

“THAT Was Friday” is a new contemporary performance work, the brainchild of sibling creative partnership House of Sand – Charley Sanders and Eliza Sanders. It’s billed as a “madcap, visceral” crossing theatre, dance, music, cabaret with visual and performance art. Belconnen Arts Centre, November 23-26.

“SENSE and Sensibility” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, was to have been directed for Canberra Rep by Liz Bradley, who has since passed away, but not before handing over to director Cate Clelland. The show will now run at Canberra Rep Theatre, November 17 (preview) to December 3.

THE next Ainslie Salon, “Sonic Travels”, will be a four-night mini festival, a melting pot of indie, soul, hip-hop and post-rock styles, featuring Sudanese singer Ajak Kwai, Indonesian pioneers of south Asian experimentalism Senyawa, local musicians Moody Beaches, Dog Name, s.wells, Ike (from) Pluto, Lyndon Bassett and others. Ainslie Arts Centre, November 23-26.

“THE Blacksmith” is a new film made by a voluntary cast and crew, all of whom are Canberra residents. Supported by members of the community, who provided locations and logistical support, the filming was completed in September. The premiere screening will be at Dendy Cinemas, Friday, November 25.

ACTOR Richard E Grant, who has starred in everything from “Spice World”, “Star Wars” and “Doctor Who” to “ Downton Abbey” and “Game of Thrones”, will present his live show at Canberra Theatre Centre on Monday, November 28.

IN “Primavera”, Art Song Canberra’s last concert for 2022, soprano Sarah Mann and pianist Ella Luhtasaari, with Canberra clarinettist Milan Kolundzija, will perform life-celebrating songs by Ravel, Strauss and Granados, Schubert and Canteloube, Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, November 20.

SOUTHERN Tablelands Arts has announced a two-week residency at the Queanbeyan Hive open to professional artists from all disciplines who live in one of the seven contributing council areas that make up the STA region. Applications (to southerntablelandsarts.com.au) close on December 8.