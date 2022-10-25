Road upgrades for Queanbeyan black spots

WORK to make safe two dangerous intersections in Queanbeyan has started.

Traffic lights at the intersection of Crawford and Antill Streets in Queanbeyan will soon be installed as part of a $774,882 project which also includes an upgrade of the Crawford, Erin, and Campbell Street intersection.

Antill Street will be temporarily closed to the west of Crawford Street – for up to three months – while the traffic lights are being installed.

Work on the Crawford, Erin, and Campbell Street intersection will start in February.

Both projects are being funded by the Federal government’s Black Spot Program which funds safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at locations where a number of serious crashes are known to have occurred, or are at risk of occurring.