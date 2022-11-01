Roads still closed after heavy rain

RECENT, consistent heavy rainfall has kept roads and crossings throughout Canberra today (November 2).

Roads that continue to remain closed are Oaks Estate Road, Coppins Crossing, Uriarra Crossing, Banksia Street, Point Hut Crossing, Morisset Road, Angle Crossing and Sunshine Crossing.

Meanwhile, roadworks to maintain bridges will occur today, 9.30am to 4pm, with Transport Canberra and City Services warning lane closures will be in place along Parkes Way – from Lawson Crescent to Lady Denman Drive – and Canberra Avenue, from Monaro Highway to Mildura Street.

Bridge maintenance works will also begin on the Tuggeranong Parkway from 8pm on Friday, leading to lane closures from Glenloch Interchange to Cotter Road, with a finish time of 6am.

Over Saturday and Sunday clean up works will take place along the Tuggeranong Parkway, from Sulwood Drive to the Glenloch Interchange, with lane closures in place between 7am and 4pm.