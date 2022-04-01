Second suspect in Fyshwick thefts arrested

POLICE have arrested a second man in relation to a series of targeted thefts throughout Fyshwick.

The 32-year-old was arrested at a home in Amaroo on Thursday evening (March 31) and charged with two counts of riding a motor vehicle without consent, aggravated burglary, theft and making off without payment.

On March 4 police arrested a 34-year-old Kambah man while he was riding an allegedly stolen e-scooter and charged him with multiple vehicle thefts, burglaries and other offences dating back to February.

Police say they believe there are others involved in the Fyshwick thefts.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.