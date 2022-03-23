Serious assault: Police ask who are these men?

POLICE are looking to identify the two men pictured above in relation to a serious assault in Garema Place, between Bar Beirut and Dolly’s, at around 2am on Saturday, March 12.

The first man is described as having short hair with a rat’s tail and beard. He was wearing a black top and pants, with grey and white shoes.

The second man has short black hair, and was wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt and white shoes.

Police believe several people were involved in the incident, and others witnessed it, and say they would like to speak with these people.

The two men in these images are also urged to come forward.

Any relevant information to 1800 333000.