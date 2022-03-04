News location:

Fatal car crash closes Kings Highway

A WOMAN has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Kings Highway this morning (March 4).

Police have been told a Toyota Yaris – driven by a 55-year-old woman – was travelling west, and a Mazda 3 – driven by a 35-year-old woman – was travelling east, when the two vehicles collided.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated both drivers at the scene before they were airlifted to Canberra Hospital.

This afternoon, the older woman died in hospital.

The younger woman remains in a serious, but stable condition.

The Kings Highway at Carwoola is blocked in both directions. It remains closed between the Australian Headquarters Joint Operations Command and Captains Flat Road, with diversions around the accident in place via Sutton Road and Bywong.

Leave a Reply

