‘Serious concerns’ raised over new petrol car ban

THE Australian Automotive Dealer Association (AADA) has raised “serious concerns” over the ACT government’s decision to ban the purchase of new petrol cars from 2035, saying it will have major consequences for both Canberrans and Australians.

The peak body representing franchised new car dealers says the ban has been foreshadowed in an environment where there is “great uncertainty.”

“We have serious concerns that this policy will have adverse consequences for the automotive industry, the people they employ and consumers in the ACT,” said AADA CEO James Voortman.

“Electric vehicles are currently more expensive and at present there is a distinct lack of choice in available makes and models.

“The big risk is that people hold onto their older, more polluting cars for longer which will do nothing for reducing emissions.”

Mr Voortman said it is unclear how the ACT will enforce the ban and prevent consumers from purchasing an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle across the border and re-registering it in Canberra as a used car.

“Rather than a crude ban on ICE’s, the best way to lower emissions is to put a technology-agnostic CO2 standard in place, so that manufacturers have a clear understanding of what they need to achieve and are given the freedom to deploy any technology to achieve that goal,” said Mr Voortman.

“It is critical that we develop a national strategy to facilitate the transition.”

Mr Voortman also expressed disappointment there had been no consultation of automotive businesses in the ACT, saying many dealers have been left “scratching their heads.”

“This is another example of why the transition to low emissions vehicles should be led by the Federal Government, which controls the importation of new vehicles into the Australian market,” he said.