Canberra first to ban new petrol cars

THE purchase of fossil fuel cars in the ACT will be banned from 2035.

The capital will become the first jurisdiction in Australia to mandate that all new cars must be zero-emissions models.

The ACT government has set a target that by 2030 it wants 80 to 90 per cent of new cars sold to be zero-emissions models, with stricter enforcements to follow.

“Our intent is that from 2035, you will not be able to put new [fossil fuel vehicles] on the road,” said Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury.

“But the government does not intend to take your car off the road if you’re driving around in an all-petrol vehicle at the start of the year.”

In December the government opened interest-free loans up to $15,000 for Canberrans wanting to purchase an electric vehicle.

The government’s complete Zero Emissions Vehicle Strategy 2022-2030 is set to be released later in the week.

“We’re trying to signal where we are going very early so that people have a clear understanding of where the future lies,” Mr Rattenbury said.