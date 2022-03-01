SES hand out sandbags following Queanbeyan flood warning

THE Queanbeyan SES unit are providing local residents with sandbags in response to flash flood warnings issued for the area tomorrow (March 2).

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a flood watch for Queanbeyan, with 30 to 45mm of rain expected to fall on Wednesday.

The BOM has said that the Queanabeyan and Molonglo Rivers are likely to be affected by moderate to major flooding.

Some roads and bridges are expected to close this afternoon, however at this stage there are no homes expected to be inundated.

Sandbags can be collected from the SES at 34 Erin Street, Queanbeyan until 6pm tonight.