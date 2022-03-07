Severe weather warning issued for ACT

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds in the ACT over the coming days, with the potential of wind gusts up to 90km/h tomorrow (March 8).

If it is safe to do so, the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) is advising the community to:

Move cars under cover or away from trees

Take extra precaution when walking outside or driving

Secure or put away loose items that are outside

Monitor the conditions, stay up to date with weather warnings through the bom website.

Those needing support during storms and floods are urged to call the ACTSES on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).