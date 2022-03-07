Severe weather warning issued for ACT

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds in the ACT over the coming days, with the potential of wind gusts up to 90km/h tomorrow (March 8).
If it is safe to do so, the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) is advising the community to:
- Move cars under cover or away from trees
- Take extra precaution when walking outside or driving
- Secure or put away loose items that are outside
- Monitor the conditions, stay up to date with weather warnings through the bom website.
Those needing support during storms and floods are urged to call the ACTSES on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply