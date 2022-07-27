‘Shameful’ shortfall on public housing promises

ONLY $80 million, of the ACT government’s budgeted $699 million for public housing between 2015-2018, was delivered by 2020, says Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee.

“The gap between what has been announced with much fanfare by this government for public housing in previous budgets to what has been delivered is staggering; Labor along with the Greens should be ashamed of themselves,” Lee said.

“This government needs to be upfront with Canberrans and explain why these budget promises have not been met and what impact that has had on the public housing stock and vulnerable Canberrans who are left behind.”

Shadow Housing Minister Mark Parton said it’s no surprise Canberrans are waiting up to four years to secure public housing.

“Between 2011 and 2021 public housing dwellings have fallen 1.8 per cent, while in the same period population has grown 21.8 per cent,” Mark said.

“These figures show, the Labor-Greens government, who have been in power for over 20 years have failed to adequately plan for the future of Canberra when it comes to public housing.”