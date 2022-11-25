Shop assistant faces sex charge

A RETAIL employee is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent following an incident in a shop at Westfield Belconnen.
Police allege at about 5pm on November 3 the 28-year-old man, of Phillip, closed the shop’s security shutters and began taking photographs of a woman in the store while she was out of public view.
The man is alleged to have encouraged the woman to enter a small office at the rear of the store, and then engaged in sexual intercourse with her, without her consent.
After the incident, the woman underwent a forensic medical examination, later reporting the matter to police.
Police arrested the man at the shop yesterday (November 25).
