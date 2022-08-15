Simple, easy way to learn music in three days, says Duncan

LEARNING to read and play music is possible for anyone, says Duncan Lorien, the presenter of the upcoming Understanding Reading & Playing Music Seminar.

“My seminar, which returns to the ANU School of Music, September 16-18, is the simplest, easiest and fastest way to learn to read music so you can play anything,” he says.

“Imagine being able to play the beauty of Beethoven, the magic of Mozart or the brilliance of Bach.

“But just don’t take my word for it. I’ve taken nearly 40,000 people through my seminars in 25 countries around the world. And I can assure you, you don’t need any previous musical experience to attend.

“I will show you everything you need to know, turning all that confusing language and strange symbols of music into something you can read and understand. So you can play music.”

Duncan is a successful musician in his own right with two number one albums. He’s also been a producer on other albums and says he’s worked with some of the top musicians on the planet.

“But I prefer teaching people who have never played before because I love to see the magic happen when they realise they, too, can learn to play,” he says.

Renowned eye surgeon Dr Bobby Amin, who attended the seminar, agrees. “Put simply, this is, hands down, the best, the most comprehensive, accessible and powerful music tuition program IN THE WORLD! The sense of confidence, possibility and excitement that one leaves with is amazing,” he says.

Duncan provides 100 free, take-away home lessons to keep up practice and ensure participants progress towards their goals.

“And I back my seminar with a 100 per cent money-back guarantee,” he says.

“So you have no risk at joining us. If you do the seminar and are not completely convinced this is the easiest, fastest and simplest way to learn to read and play music, simply tell us and we’ll give you a full refund on the spot.

“We even have an option for you to do the entire seminar from the comfort of your own home.”

