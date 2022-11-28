Six times over the drink limit and driving!

“TO have a driver record nearly six times the legal alcohol limit is staggering,” said A/Insp Ken Williams, officer in charge of Road Policing, commenting on the licence suspension of a 30-year-old Lawson man after he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.295.

Police received several reports of a vehicle being driven dangerously on Gungahlin Drive late Saturday afternoon (November 26) and located the driver a short time later in Lawson.

At Belconnen Police Station he returned a breath analysis nearly six times over the legal limit and had his driving licence immediately suspended for 90 days. He was issued with a court attendance notice.

A/Insp Ken Williams said he found incidents like this beyond disappointing.

“This isn’t an innocent mistake, or a slight misjudgement, this is someone making a deliberate decision to treat other people, their own lives, and the laws with contempt,” he said.

“What makes this even more frustrating is that we’ve just had the messages about World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, and the festive season is almost upon us. This could so easily have turned into another tragedy on our roads.”