‘Sleeping Beauty’ comes to Canberra

Here’s HELEN MUSA’s collection of art news for this week’s “Arts in the City”.

“THE Sleeping Beauty” tells the story of a beautiful princess who must sleep for 100 years until woken by true love’s kiss. This narrated version from the Australian Ballet’s “Storytime” program aims to have children dancing in their seats to Tchaikovsky’s score, and they’re encouraged to dress up. The Playhouse, January 13 – 15.

CANBERRA Comedy Festival has now announced its March 2023 program and a new comedy hub at ANU’s Kambri. Will Anderson will make his festival debut, there’s a show from The Umbilical Brothers, a Canberra solo debut from TV star Melanie Bracewell, overseas favourites like Scotland’s Larry Dean and Paul Foot and Mark Watson from the UK, alongside Australian comedy stars like Dave Hughes, Claire Hooper, Sh!t-faced Shakespeare, Nazeem Hussain and Canberra’s Chris Ryan. Information at canberracomedyfestival.com.au

SUMMERTIME visitors to Sydney can expect to meet Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter, Portly, and Toad as they bring Kenneth Grahame’s “Wind In The Willows” to life – young audience members are even transformed into rabbits. Harbourside of the Main Pond Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney, various times, January 5-22. All details at willowslive.com.au

PERFORM Australia came to the end of its five-year lease in Fyshwick and has been scrambling for a new premises to stage end-of-year productions and daily lessons. Good news is that they have a new home at 2A Barker St, Griffith. All details at perform.edu.au

YOU Are Here Indy arts organisation tells “CityNews” it funded a whopping 12 events this year through the “Good Company” grants program: “Lulu & The Tantrums play Inflatable World;” “ One For All;” Ben Marston & Chris Thwaite; “The Landing;” Afrobeat, Ska and Jazz at Strathnairn; “Roar!;” Canberra Cryptid Ball; “Jammin’ the Carpark;” “The Gentleman’s Companion;” Us Mob Writing Workshop; “Ethical Non-Comedy: Intro to Sketch;” and “Emotional Repair Café.”