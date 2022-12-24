Smashed cars and drugged drivers

IN a two-hour period yesterday (December 23), police responded to several collisions.

The most serious occurred on the Monaro Highway, Gilmore, at about 2.20pm when a black Ford Falcon allegedly crossed the median strip and collided with a Ford tray-back utility.

Police, ACT Fire & Rescue, and ACT Ambulance Service responded to the collision, which closed the highway for several hours. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital.

At 3.55pm police received reports that a silver Toyota Camry had rolled several times on the Majura Parkway, Majura.

Police, Fire & Rescue and ACT ambulance attended the scene, and police detained the driver, a 28-year-old Chifley man, attempting to leave the scene. He recorded a positive result for alcohol in a roadside screening test and was taken into custody.

The man will be summonsed to appear in court in 2023 on charges including drink driving and driving while suspended.

Meanwhile, a 34–year-old Holt man was arrested yesterday, when police spotted him allegedly attaching incorrect number plates to his vehicle in Hall.

Police checks revealed the man was a disqualified driver, and a roadside test recorded a positive indication to drugs.

The man faces charges of driving while disqualified, drug driving, and using a number plate not properly issued.

And a 50-year-old Reid man is also facing charges of drug driving and unlicensed driving after he was stopped by police while riding a motorcycle in Hackett about 8.10pm yesterday.

The man, who is on bail, was arrested after he recorded a positive reading for drugs in a roadside test.

A/Insp Travis Mills said: “I am very disappointed that these drivers would not only put their lives at risk but show no care for other road users.

“What we’ve seen here is people showing a blatant disregard for their own safety on the roads, and that of others during what should be a time of celebration.”