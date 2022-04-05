Smoke may be visible from prescribed burns

SMOKE may be visible across Canberra today (April 5) as multiple prescribed burns are undertaken.

ACT Rural Fire Service firefighters will be conducting a hazard reduction burn on private property off Point Hutt Road, Paddys River.

The burn will start at 2pm and should be completed by 4pm, weather permitting.

The aim of the burn is to reduce the large amount of African love grass, in a bid to lower the risk of grass fires.

The ACT Parks and Conservation Service will also conduct a prescribed burn today at Franklin subject to suitable weather and fuel moisture conditions.

The 3 ha ecological burn at Gubur Dhaura is being conducted to restore native grasslands and provide protection to the site.

A buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the complete perimeter of each prescribed burn.