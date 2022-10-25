News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Soggy sports grounds stay closed

SOGGY sports grounds will remain closed for training and match play today (October 26), for the third day in a row.

This excludes the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and the Woden athletics track.

City Services say the decision has been made to minimise damage to turf surfaces, and is in the interests of public safety after consistent recent rainfall.

Following another assessment of sports grounds tomorrow, another update will be provided.

