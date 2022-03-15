Son’s poetic salute to memory of Steve Doszpot 

Charity rally driver Adam Doszpot… “It was quite challenging finding the car.” Photo: Issy Doszpot“I THINK it will be poetic in some ways, that I’ll be able to do this in honour of my dad,” says Adam Doszpot, 47.

After two years of covid-related delays, Adam is ready for the Shitbox Rally to begin, raising money for the Cancer Council along the way.

“Through my late father, Steve, I have a personal connection to the Cancer Council. He died from liver cancer about four years ago and it is not a pleasant disease,” he says.

Steve Doszpot OAM was a popular member of the Legislative Assembly from 2008 to 2017. He represented the electorates of Brindabella (2008-2012), Molonglo (2012-2016) and Kurrajong (2016 to his death in 2017). He had previously fundraised with the Cancer Council himself.

“I was very close with my father. He was a very passionate person around community and family, and was passionate about doing the right thing in raising money for charity, so I feel that this is a good way to honour my dad’s legacy.”

The Shitbox Rally will begin on March 26, travelling from Hay, NSW, to Adelaide via William Creek, finishing up on April 1 and travelling a total of 3500 kilometres.

“It’s mainly in outback SA, a lot of red dirt, potentially a lot of wildflowers this time of year,” says Adam.

“It’s actually one of the other reasons I wanted to do the rally. I’ve never actually been to that part of Australia, so raising money for charity, spending time with a friend doing the rally, having fun travelling Australia; to me, it’s a perfect combination.”

Adam, and co-driver Phillip Fairhall have named their team “Poo and a Half Men”, and will drive the course in their fittingly “poo brown” 1998 SAAB 93 – “SAABastian”.

Phillip, 40, lives in Sydney and, apart from lockdowns, has been planning with Adam, in person, for one weekend a month since 2020.

“But we chat multiple times a week on the phone and via text. There is a long list of things to do before you go away,” says Adam.

Phillip has been in the automotive industry for almost 16 years, “but that doesn’t necessarily make me a car person,” he says.

“I think I’m most excited about the challenge of completing the rally safely and with the car, hopefully, mostly intact.”

The rally vehicle price limit is a maximum of $1000.

Unfortunately, Adam says, second-hand car prices have gone up significantly throughout COVID-19.

“It was quite challenging finding the car. You’re mechanically allowed to maintain it, but any major improvements or fixes, unless they’re for safety reasons, are considered part of the $1000,” he says.

“We have to have additional fuel, carry additional water, we’ve put a roof rack on top and we’ve got an awning out to the side, we’ve also got to take all our camping equipment with us as well, so it’ll be a tight fit.”

If worse comes to worst and the car doesn’t make it, “the rally doesn’t end there. We get to ride in a bus, but it’s really a ride of shame; ideally, you’ll make it to the end.”

Adam and Phillip have raised more than $11,000 of their $15,000 target.

“Phillip and I are friends through our children. Our kids went to the same school together and we’ve kept a friendship going for about five years now.

“Phillip asked me to do the rally and the rest is history.”

They’ve started a Facebook page to give updates and are posting content regularly with the promise of daily updates from the rally.

At the end of the rally the cars are auctioned for final donations, but Adam and Phillip intend to buy their already beloved SAAB back with the intent of doing at least one more rally.

Donations to 2021spring.shitboxrally.com.au/poo-a-half-men