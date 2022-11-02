News location:

Sportsgrounds back in action

ACT government turf sportsgrounds have today (November 3) reopened for training and match play.

Following two days of closures due to consistent heavy rain, the reopening of sportsgrounds comes with a warning that there is still a lot of water around.

“We remind all sportsground users that whilst grounds have reopened, there is still a lot of water around and we encourage users to make their own safety assessment ahead of commencing activities,” a Transport Canberra and City Services spokesperson said.

 

