Turf welfare keeps sportsgrounds closed

ALL ACT government sportsgrounds will remain closed today (November 2) for both training and match play.
The closure excludes the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and Woden athletics track, but synthetic cricket nets will remain open.
Transport Canberra and City Services said the decision was made to minimise damage to turf surfaces, and is in the interests of public safety following heavy rainfall.
A further update will be provided tomorrow.
