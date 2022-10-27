Sportsgrounds dry enough to re-open

SPORTSGROUNDS across Canberra have re-opened today (October 28) after four days of closures due to wet weather.
Grounds will stay open across the weekend for both training and match play.
The ACT government has thanked sports grounds users for their patience whilst the ovals have been closed.
