News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 12°/14° | Friday, October 28, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Sportsgrounds dry enough to re-open

SPORTSGROUNDS across Canberra have re-opened today (October 28) after four days of closures due to wet weather.

Grounds will stay open across the weekend for both training and match play.

The ACT government has thanked sports grounds users for their patience whilst the ovals have been closed.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews