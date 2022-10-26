News location:

Sportsgrounds still closed

CANBERRA sportsgrounds will stay closed today (October 27), for the fourth day in a row.

Closures still exclude the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields, and Woden athletics track, but cricket nets are open for training.

An assessment on reopening grounds will be made tomorrow.

