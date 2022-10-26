Sportsgrounds still closed

CANBERRA sportsgrounds will stay closed today (October 27), for the fourth day in a row.
Closures still exclude the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields, and Woden athletics track, but cricket nets are open for training.
An assessment on reopening grounds will be made tomorrow.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply