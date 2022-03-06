Stabbing at Kingston Foreshore

A MAN was stabbed several times at Kingston Foreshore yesterday (March 5).

At about 5.45pm police say an altercation occurred between several men near a licenced premises on the Kingston Foreshore, and continued on to Eastlake Parade, where the man was stabbed several times.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his wounds.

Police have identified dozens of witnesses; however, anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police is urged to come forward.

Anyone with video footage, including from mobile phones, dash-cams, or CCTV, or who has information about the people involved is also urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.