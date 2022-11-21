Starving dogs may be victims of cost and mental pressures

THE RSPCA is seeing more cases of starving dogs in Canberra.

RSPCA ACT CEO Michelle Robertson said at least one emaciated dog a day came into the care of the animal welfare agency over a period of one week in October.

“Every single day our inspectors brought an emaciated dog in, and that was incredibly unusual,” she said.

“One starving dog is one starving dog too many, but seeing so many was very concerning and it weighed very heavily on us.”

Robertson said the increased cost of living may be having a direct effect on pet owners’ ability to buy food and care for their animals.

“We are experiencing very harsh financial conditions where affordability and cost of living are real issues, so just being able to afford the things that you need to buy for yourself, your family and your pet could be a contributor,” she said.

Robertson argues that dogs have become the innocent victims of an escalation in mental health issues in the community.

“We are a community that is struggling with mental-health illness and it can be quite debilitating at times and that’s a contributing factor as well,” she said.

She said pets are suffering, because their owners are suffering mental stress.

“You could have a situation where a person just can’t rouse themselves and get out of bed, or where they are truly forgetful and they think they have fed their animal and they haven’t,” Robertson said.

“It could also be that people are ignorant and misinformed and not quite understanding what good nutrition looks like and what the consequences are if you forget to feed your pet and it continues to lose weight.”

Robertson said pets are sadly being caught up in the difficult circumstances affecting many people at this time.

“We understand that there are a lot of hardships mentally and financially, but we can’t have our pets being the ones that pay the price,” she said.

“We do see dogs in a really bad condition, and that’s really hard for our team.”

Inspectors take animal cruelty seriously in the ACT, Robertson said.

She reminded Canberrans that harsh penalties exist for neglect and mistreatment.

“The maximum penalties are high,” Robertson said.

“Very, very rarely do magistrates in the ACT impose maximum penalties, but there is a range and it can be quite hefty.”

For pet owners struggling to care adequately for their animals there is help available.

“We really don’t want pets to be suffering so if you are struggling please reach out for help,” she said.

Vet care services can be accessed through the ACT Pet Crisis Support Fund, and pet food is available at some local charities and community food pantries.

“We also have an organisation called Rainbow Paws and they help people who can’t leave their home and they bring food to your home,” Robertson said.

“We also have emergency boarding where, if people are experiencing trauma and crisis, we can look after their animal for a short period of time until they get back on track.”

Surrendering pets – as a last resort – is also an option, Robertson said.

“We can find a loving home that has the financial means and mental health and capacity to ensure the animal can be looked after and loved in the way they are meant to be,” she said.

“There’s no shame in that.”