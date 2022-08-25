Steel fails to confirm light rail completion date

TRANSPORT Minister Chris Steel was unable to confirm when the light rail to Woden will be completed when asked about its progress in Estimates Hearings today (August 25).

Shadow Transport Minister Mark Parton says Mr Steel failed to indicate exactly when Stage 2A of the project to Commonwealth Park will be delivered or the likely final cost of Stage 2 in its entirety when pressed about the issue.

According to the Canberra Liberals, Minister Steel was unable to answer when asked: “When the first light rail vehicle rolls into Woden, will it still be legal to buy a new petrol powered car on Melrose Drive (That ban is flagged for 2035)?”

Mr Parton has come out slamming the government in response, saying it’s “ludicrous” to believe the Transport Minister isn’t working on an estimated completion date behind closed doors.

“Canberrans should be deeply concerned about why the Minister refuses to reveal those details to the wider public,” said Parton.

“The Labor-Greens Government endorsed the flawed business case for Stage 2A in 2019, three years ago and have recently awarded a contract for the raising of London Circuit, but still can’t answer when it will be delivered.”

ACT Greens Transport spokesperson Jo Clay has called on the government to get on with the delivery of the project.

“Light rail Stage 2 was first promised as part of the 2016 Parliamentary Agreement between Labor and the Greens,” said Clay.

“The Minister has said he expects one stage of light rail to be delivered per decade and we’ve heard about many delays in Estimates today and no firm end dates.

“I’m concerned that light rail to Woden won’t be delivered until 2030 and Belconnen won’t get light rail until after that.”