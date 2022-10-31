Steel fails to confirm tram completion date

Transport Minister Chris Steel has failed to answer questions regarding the cost and timeframe for stage 2A of Canberra’s light rail, the ACT Oppositions says.

During yesterday’s Annual Reports Hearings, Shadow Transport Minister Mark Parton said Minister Steel refused to provide a completion date for light rail stage 2A, despite federal infrastructure officials telling a recent Senate Estimate hearing that works would commence in January 2024 and be finished by January 2026.

Parton said the Minister’s refusal to answer questions shows that Canberrans continue to be “left in the dark” when it comes to the tram.

“It is firstly astounding that federal government officials are able and willing to confirm the timeframe for the completion of stage 2A and yet the responsible ACT Minister cannot and will not be upfront with the public,” Parton said.

“It is also telling that the Minister would not correct the assertion that stage 2 in it’s entirety will cost over $3 billion and not arrive in Woden until at least 2034.

“This entire project is shrouded in secrecy and by the Minister’s own admission regardless of what the business case says, the Labor-Greens government will push ahead with the tram to Woden, even if it does not represent value for money.”

Parton’s comments come following revelations that three Canberra road projects funded by the federal government were scrapped to pay for the tram.

The three de-funded projects are the Canberra south-west corridor upgrade worth $50.9 million, the Kings Highway corridor worth $30 million, and the Boboyan Road upgrade worth $5 million.

The savings of $85.9 million is the exact amount allocated for stage 2A of the light rail project, extending the line to Commonwealth Park.

Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee said: “Canberrans have every right to feel betrayed by Labor and the Greens’ decision to rip $85.9 million out of these very important road upgrades.

“We already know the ACT Labor-Greens government has taken hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars from health and public housing to pay for the tram.

“What else is on the chopping block?”