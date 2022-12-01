Strike force swoops on four alleged drug dealers

FOUR men have been arrested in and around Queanbeyan and charged with allegedly supplying cocaine and methamphetamines.

Investigators from Strike Force Ginga, which was established in June to investigate drug supply in Queanbeyan and Jerrabomberra, pounced yesterday afternoon (November 30) arresting three men – aged 33, 34 and 39 – in Queanbeyan and Jerrabomberra. Another man, 33, turned himself into the Queanbeyan police station.

All men have been charged with supplying prohibited drugs.

Superintendent Tim Beattie said: “This operation has sent a firm message to those people who attempt to profit from the misery of others: we’re watching you, and you’ll be held accountable.”