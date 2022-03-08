Structure fire closes Worrell Place in Florey

ACT Fire & Rescue are on scene at a structure fire well alight on Worrell Place in Florey.
According to authorities, all occupants have safely evacuated and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.
Worrell Place is closed and crews will remain on scene for some time.
The community is asked to avoid the area.
