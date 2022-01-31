‘Struggling’ ACT businesses call for more support

A CANBERRA business leader is calling on the ACT government to better support “struggling” Canberra businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Phillip Traders Association president, Tom Adam, said many local businesses are battling through the “worst” January ever.

“I’m 30 per cent down on normal trading in January and the hospitality businesses are feeling it much more,” said Mr Adam, who runs a martial arts studio.

“We have had to dip into our personal life savings just to get through the quiet period.

“Definitely more support is needed especially for businesses that can easily demonstrate a loss in revenue this January compared to January’s before.”

While the the ACT government’s extended Small Business Hardship Scheme will be some help, Mr Adam said the scheme is “overly cumbersome” with many businesses still waiting for payments.

“Businesses are waiting for up to 30 days to get a refund on payments they made six months ago when they desperately need the cash now,” Mr Adam said.

Last week, the ACT government extended the deadline for its small business hardship scheme.

Under the program, businesses with an annual turnover of between $30,000 to $2 million can claim up to $10,000 in reimbursements for water, electricity, gas and commercial rates bills if there has been a 30 per cent decline in revenue.

“But it’s taking over 30 days for an application to be processed on something we provide so much detail for… it takes you a good hour to fill in the online form,” Mr Adam said.

“It’s really not helping businesses.

“The ACT government are dragging their feet with everything that they do and there’s a lot of businesses really feeling the pinch.”

Mr Adam’s comments come as the Canberra Liberals today (January 31) call for more support for businesses that have suffered through the Omicron outbreak

Over the weekend, the NSW government announced a billion dollar economic support package targeting small to medium businesses, and applies to losses incurred in February.

“We have seen over the weekend NSW unveil a comprehensive support package to help businesses rebound from the COVID-19 Omicron wave because they know how important it is for small business to survive during this tough time,” said Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee.

“The Chief Minister must step up and provide the necessary support to ensure more of our small businesses do not close their doors for good.”