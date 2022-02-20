Student teacher faces child sex charges

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged following reports of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a male student in December, 2021.

Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team (SACAT) detectives investigated the report allegations, resulting in a search warrant being executed at a residence in Gowrie yesterday (January 20).

A 26-year-old woman at the residence was arrested and charged with one count of committing an act of indecency on a young person, and one count of using a carriage service to send indecent material to a young person.

The woman is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today.