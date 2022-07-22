Students beat the building to school

CLASSES at the new Jerrabomberra new high-school will start in 2023 in temporary facilities.

Monaro MP Nichole Overall today (July 22) announced that the Department of Planning and Environment had approved a state significant development application for the project, giving the green light for construction of the long-waited school to start.

“The school will be commencing on day one, term one, in 2023, in temporary facilities, with the students and staff moving into the new school upon its completion,” says Overall.

More than $25 million has been allocated to the construction of the new school, which will initially have room for up to 500 students.

The school, which will have 23 learning spaces, a library, hall, sports courts, green spaces and an admin block, will be located on Environa Drive, in close proximity to Jerrabomberra Public School.

“The project has been designed to allow opportunity for expansion and connectivity if additional learning spaces are required in the future,” Overall says.

It’s expected that construction will start soon.