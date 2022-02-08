Superheroes called in to help vaccinate children

THE AIS Arena will host a Superhero Day on Saturday (February 12) to encourage five to 11-year-olds to get their first dose of a covid vaccine.

Nurses will dress up as their favourite superheroes on the day, and there will be special appearances from cartoon characters.

Canberra Health Service’s Jessie Holberton said the superhero day is designed to “ease” youngsters worries about getting a COVID-19 jab.

“A lot of calm gentle approaches will be used to make sure children feel safe and as comfortable as possible while they are here,” Ms Holberton said.

More than 74 per cent of children aged five to 11 have now received their first dose, according to ACT Health.

Bookings for a vaccination can be made by calling 02 51247700.