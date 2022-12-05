News location:

Canberra CityNews

Suspended drivers to face court

TWO suspended drivers were  separately arrested over the weekend, one for running red lights and the other for not stopping for police.

At about 7.30pm Saturday (December 3) police received reports of a Mazda CX-5 that had run multiple red lights on Athllon Drive, Greenway.

Tuggeranong officers stopped the vehicle on Florence Taylor Street, where police checks revealed the 31-year-old Gowrie woman’s licence had been suspended.

The woman, who was on bail, recorded a 0.140 positive result for alcohol in a roadside test.

Her right to drive was suspended for a further 90 days, and she faces court today.

At about 1.40pm on Sunday, police directed a Subaru Forester to stop on Southern Cross Drive, Holt.

The driver initially slowed, before accelerating away. Belconnen officers followed the vehicle until it stopped near the roundabout at the intersection of Southern Cross Drive and Parkwood Road, where two people attempted to run away.

The person, alleged to be the driver, was caught a short time later and found to have a suspended licence.

He also faces the ACT Magistrates Court today.

