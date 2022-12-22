Suspicious spate of alpine grass fires

POLICE are investigating a spate of suspicious grass fires in the NSW alpine region.
Between 6.40pm and 9.45pm on Monday (December 19), five grass fires along the roadways at Crackenback, East Jindabyne, Avonside and Varney’s Range – all within 45 kilometres of each other – were reported to police.
NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished all five fires.
Police say the fires have not cause major damage and there are no reports of injury.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District established crimes scenes and are investigating whether the fires – which are believed to have been deliberately lit – are linked.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cooma Police on 6452 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.
