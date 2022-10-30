Teen driver: speeding, tailgating and drunk

OPERATION Toric made its 122nd arrest last night (October 29) with the apprehension of a teenage driver following a short pursuit on the Tuggeranong Parkway.

Since the August 1 start of Operation Toric, police have made 310 charges; 57 arrests have been made in October.

The 17-year-old was arrested after police, in an unmarked vehicle on the Tuggeranong Parkway at about 10.15pm, spotted a Holden Commodore sedan speeding, tailgating and flashing its lights at cars ahead of it.

Police watched the Commodore drive erratically along the parkway at speed. Adjacent to Aranda, the Commodore was clocked at 155km/h.

Police activated their lights and siren, however the Commodore failed to stop. A short pursuit occurred before the Commodore stopped on Gungahlin Drive.

A check of the Commodore identified both rear tyres to be completely bald. A passenger indicated the driver intended to try and outrun police, but was convinced by his three passengers to stop.

The driver had a reading of .110 on a breath analysis.

He was subsequently charged with:

fail to stop a motor vehicle for police;

aggravated reckless driving;

refusing to undergo screening test;

drink driving; and

driving an unsafely maintained vehicle.