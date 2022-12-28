Teenage boys in stolen Jeep prang

TWO teenage boys – 15 and 16 – in a stolen, white Jeep, have been charged after colliding with a Mazda in Scullin.

At about 6.45 last night (December 27) police spotted the Jeep being driven in Macquarie.

After it ran a red light, police activated their lights and sirens. Police say the Jeep failed to stop and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Police located the Jeep soon after at the intersection of Southern Cross Drive and Ross Smith Crescent, Scullin, after it had collided with a Mazda.

Two teenage boys were taken into custody and the Mazda driver was taken to hospital for assessment for minor injuries.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and unlicensed driving. He will appear in the ACT Childrens Court tomorrow.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with riding in a motor vehicle without consent. He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Childrens Court in January.