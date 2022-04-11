Teenage motorcycle rider caught 50km/h over the limit

A TEENAGE motorcycle rider has had his license suspended and received a $1841 fine after police caught him speeding more than 50km/h over the limit.

The 19-year-old provisional license holder from Fadden was caught doing 131km/h in an 80km/h on Cotter Road on Sunday afternoon (April 10).

The driver was issued six demerit points and police say his license will be suspended for at least three months.

A 17-year-old P-plater from Gundaroo was also issued with a $700 fine and four demerit points after police caught her driving at 118km/h in an 80km/h zone on Horse Park Drive.

The driver was caught by police at about 6.40 on Saturday night. Her right to drive in the ACT will be suspended for four months.

Road users are being warned that police will be out in force for the Easter weekend and that double demerit points commence from the first moment on Thursday April 14 to the last moment of Monday, April 18.