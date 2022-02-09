Teens arrested after Yarralumla fires

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl and 16-year-old boy have been charged with multiple counts of attempted arson after allegedly attempting to set fire to two Yarralumla residences and a preschool this week.

About 12.05am this morning (February 9) police attended an address in Yarralumla following reports the frontyard of a residence was well alight. ACT Fire & Rescue attended the location and extinguished the fire with no one injured.

A short time later while patrolling the area police located two teens allegedly lighting a fire in the front yard of another Yarralumla residence. Both teens were arrested and charged with attempted arson.

The teens are scheduled to appear in the ACT Children’s Court today to face charges of attempted arson relating to the two fires in the early hours of this morning. They have also been charged in relation to the attempted arson of a Yarralumla preschool and childcare centre February 7.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.