Ten local artists in National Capital Art Prize finals

TEN artists from the ACT have been announced as finalists in this year’s National Capital Art Prize.

The ACT artists – Margaret Hadfield, Malcolm Pettigrove, Laura Fenderson, Kevin Duthie, Kerry Johns, Beverly Smith, Madhumita Satpathi, Brent Renner-Hahn, Adele Cameron and Daniel Leone – join a national shortlist of 129 finalists, four of whom will share a cash prize pool of $47,500.

The prize, established in Canberra during 2021, supports and showcases Australian artists and celebrates their skill and diversity through an annual national painting competition.

This year’s categories are Open, First Nations Prize for Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander artists and the new Sustainability Prize, open to artworks of any medium.

Founder of the award Robert Stephens said: “We are thrilled to see all the unique, thought-provoking and inspiring artwork across a wide range of styles and mediums…Several of Australia’s best-known artists, including previous Archibald finalists, have submitted works and some really brilliant pieces have been received from emerging new talent.”

Stephens thanked supporters, Mineral Councils of Australia and Canberra Airport Group.

The artworks are now on display in a virtual gallery and voting for the $2500 People’s Choice Award closes on September 11, where finalists’ works are also available for sale online.

A panel will decide the three category winners in early September ahead of a four-week public exhibition at The Fitters’ Workshop, Kingston.

Finalists’ artworks can be viewed here

