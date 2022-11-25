The movers and shakers when it comes to dance

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” talks with some of Canberra’s movers and shakers who know how to teach their talent.

WHETHER it’s folk, ballroom, belly dancing, hip hop, contemporary or something else, Canberra has no shortage of talent when it comes to dancing.

Besides the sheer fun of it, dancing can improve confidence, co-ordination and creativity, and is a great way for people of all ages to have fun, form friendships and get fit.

Fun way to get fit, socialise and compete

TEACHING a range of classic dance styles, Dale’s Ballroom Dancing offers a fun way to get fit, socialise and compete in a friendly environment, says owner Dale Harris.

With medal classes on every Thursday from 5.30pm, Dale says she loves to welcome anyone to come and learn regardless of age or experience.

“We have people of all ages coming in for the classes,” she says.

“One of the great things about it is the fitness. You don’t realise how much exercise you’re doing, you’re constantly on the move.”

Dale is an expert in many styles of dance including New Vogue sequence dances, standard, tango, foxtrot, quickstep, Viennese waltz, and Latin cha cha, samba, jive, rumba and paso doble.

Backed by more than 25 years’ experience teaching dance, she started dancing at the age of six, when she developed an interest in ballroom dancing.

She’s since received many qualifications in ballroom dancing and is also a championship adjudicator who travels interstate to judge ballroom competitions.

Adult social classes are on every Wednesday from 7pm, and courses are run every seven weeks.

“Anyone can join. You can just rock up on the night and we can get you caught up in the course as we need,” she says.

Social dance is on every Monday from 7.30pm, “everyone and anyone is welcome”.

Dale’s Ballroom Dancing, 6/38 Reed Street North, Greenway. Call 0407 066110 or visit dalesballroomdancing.com

Storytelling dance with imagination

LISA Clark Dance Centre has been one of Canberra’s leading dance schools since it opened in 1991, says director Lisa Clark.

“We’ve grown from offering just classical ballet and jazz, to include musical theatre, lyrical, tap, contemporary and specialised classes for preschool-aged children,” she says.

“At LCDC, we have a focus on classical ballet, as it is the foundation of most dance styles universally. I truly believe that dancers with classical ballet training stand out in a crowd as being well-trained in technique, posture, versatility and disciplined in their art form.

“The past few years have enabled us to grow, and we now focus on performing arts as a whole.”

With fantastic, qualified teachers across all styles of dance, Lisa says LCDC is committed to providing excellent dance education.

“We are very excited to be bringing in new programs in 2023, such as ‘Once Upon A Ballet’ for our preschool-aged students. This program focuses on using imagination and storytelling to introduce our youngest dancers to the world of dance.

“This program, in addition to the Royal Academy of Dance syllabus, will provide students from ages three to 18 with beautifully structured, age-appropriate dance training.

With alumni from LCDC in companies such as The Australian Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Moulin Rouge, and graduating students going on to study dance professionally, “it’s clear that LCDC is indeed, one of Canberra’s leading dance schools.”

Lisa Clark Dance Centre, 3/73 Sheppard Street, Hume. Call 6260 2272, or visit lisaclarkdancecentre.com.au

Dance teacher with experience and passion

DANZON Dance Studio was opened in 2003 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, says owner Marko Pekkarinen.

“We teach ballroom dancing, Latin American dance and swing,” he says.

“The Strictly Ballroom movie sparked popularity in ballroom dancing, and created a higher demand, and I just happened to be looking in the paper for what sort of job I might do over the summer holidays and I came across an ad for a ballroom dancing teacher.

“My mother dragged me to my first dance class because they needed more male partners, but I can say I went willingly to the second class and all the classes after that.”

Marko says Danzon will be closed over the Christmas period, but will reopen for private classes on January 1, and term 1 of group classes will begin from January 30.

“We’ve been at our new location in Fyshwick for two years now, and expanded across two full-size ballrooms,” he says.

“We teach using a combination of private lessons and group lessons to personalise people’s learning.

“Our teachers are also specifically trained not only as good dancers, but to be good at teaching dance as well.”

Danzon Dance Studio, 96 Barrier Street, Fyshwick. Call 6257 5891 or visit danzon.com.au