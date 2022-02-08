Third time unlucky for cancelled ‘La Rondine’

FOR the third time, National Opera has today (February 8) cancelled its Canberra season of “La Rondine”.
Scheduled for next month, the company cited the cancellation as a “bitter blow given that the covid pandemic has already caused postponement of La Rondine twice”.
It says the “continuing dangers and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular its Omicron and emerging variants” has made it impossible for “a small, newly-formed company to ensure the health and safety of our artists while at the same time delivering a professional opera performance of the highest standard”.
“The well-being and safety of the cast and creatives with whom we work is our first priority and we feel a strong duty of care to them.”
The remainder of the National Opera program for 2022 remains unaffected. “La Rondine” ticket holders will be contacted by Canberra Ticketing.
