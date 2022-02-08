Thousands vote early ahead of Saturday’s by-election

MORE than seven thousand people have cast their vote early in the Monaro by-election.

According to data from the NSW Electoral Commission, thirteen per cent of residents from the state electorate of Monaro, have already voted via pre-poll.

The Monaro by-election is one of four state by-elections being held on Saturday (February 12) for residents from the Bega, Monaro, Willoughby, and Strathfield electorates.

Voters can pre-poll in person at the Riverside Oval meeting room in Queanbeyan or the Jerrabomberra Community Centre, until Friday (February 11).

On election day polling booths are open from 8am and close at 6pm at the following locations around Queanbeyan:

Jerrabomberra Public School, Letchworth Neighbourhood Centre, Queanbeyan East Public School, Queanbeyan High School, Queanbeyan Public School, Queanbeyan South Public School, and Queanbeyan West Public School.

Postal voting packs have been sent to every voter enrolled in the Monaro district.

Completed postal ballot papers are due on February 25.

The Monaro by-election was prompted by the official resignations of former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro.

Those in the running for the Monaro seat are Greens candidate Catherine Moore, the National’s Nichole Overall, Labor’s Bryce Wilson, Animal Justice Party candidate Frankie Seymour, independent candidate Andrew Thaler and the Sustainable Australia Party’s James Holgate.