Three cars stolen from Harrison home

A 40-year-old man from Coombs has been arrested and two others are on the run from police after the theft of three cars from a home in Harrison early this morning (April 16).

As police arrived at Ebor Lane, Harrison, at about 2.10am, three cars – a blue BMW 118i, a red Audi A3 and a grey Audi S3 – were seen leaving the area at speed.

The driver of the blue BMW attempted to evade police stop sticks and collided with a light rail stop on Flemington Road in Mitchell. The man attempted to flee on foot but was caught by police.

The man is facing charges of taking a motor vehicle without consent, two counts of joint commission of taking a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, unlawful possession of stolen property, driving a motor vehicle without consent and reckless driving.

Anyone who saw, or has dashcam footage of, the red or grey Audi sedans being driven after 2am today is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the website.